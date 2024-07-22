Cabinet ministers cleared of ethics breach by Standards Commissioner

Four government ministers have been cleared of an ethics breach by appointing family members of cabinet colleagues to roles within their ministries.

In Martch 2023, basing his claims on news reports, Cassola had requested the Commissioner for Standards investigate ministers Miriam Dalli, Anton Refalo, Silvio Schembri and Jonathan Attard over the unethical appointments.

The allegations involve several individuals connected to the ministers: Joanne Galdes, wife of Housing Minister Roderick Galdes, was appointed to the Wasteserv board by Energy and Environment Minister Miriam Dalli; Maxilene Bonett, wife of Transport Minister Chris Bonett, was appointed as a consultant by Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo; Remenda Grech and Claudia Cuschieri, partners of Culture Minister Owen Bonnici and Parliamentary Secretary Andy Ellul respectively, were made directors at Kordin Grain Terminal by Economy Minister Silvio Schembri; and Deborah Camilleri, wife of Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, was appointed as a legal aid lawyer by Justice Minister Jonathan Attard.

In his report, Standards Czar Joseph Azzopardi said Jonathan Attard and Anton Refalo did not breach ethics in appointing Maxilene Bonnet (wife of Chris Bonnet) and Deborah Camilleri (wife of Clint Camilleri) as both are lawyers.

He said “competent individuals” should not be excluded from roles simply because they are married to government ministers.

Azzopardi also said that current legislation gives ministers significant powers in appointing and nominating individuals to boards.

However, the commissioner said he was not given clear and specific reasons to show that the appointments breached ethics.

He also noted there is currently no provision preventing sitting MPs and their pouses or partners from accepting government employment.