Cassola asks for Standards probe into minister’s wife board appointment

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola has requested an ethics investigation after housing minister Roderick Galdes’s wife was appointed Wasteserv board director.

The Shift News reported that the wife of minister Roderick Galdes, Joanne Galdes, has been appointed to a board of directors by environment minister Miriam Dalli.

According to the company’s last financial report, its board shared €82,000 in director’s fees in 2021. Galdes appears to have no qualifications in any subject matter related to WasteServ’s activities.

Cassola requested the Standards Commissioner investigate the appointment, suggesting similar moves have become the norm under this administration.

“They ignore the ministerial code of ethics and mock us tax payers, while continuing to grab tax payer money for the family members,” he said.