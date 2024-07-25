Labour to elect two deputy leaders on 13 September

The Labour Party will elect two deputy leaders on 13 September with a runoff slated a day later if no contestant obtains an absolute majority.

Elections will also be held for 12 members of the executive and the party’s administration.

The PL executive decided on Wednesday that the elections will be held during a general conference that will be held between 13 and 15 September.

Just after the 8 June elections, Daniel Micallef announced he will be stepping down from deputy leader party affairs, a decision he said was taken two years ago.

Only yesterday, Chris Fearne announced he will be stepping down from deputy leader parliamentary affairs after the court decreed there was enough evidence for him to stand trial in the Vitals corruption case.

The PL executive said nominations for the two vacancies and other posts in the administration will open on 23 August and close on 25 August.

The PL statute requires the deputy leader for parliamentary affairs to be an MP. However, MPs are precluded from contesting the post for deputy leader party affairs.

To be elected deputy leader, the candidate would 50% +1 of the vote in the first round. If no candidate passes the threshold, a runoff will be held between the top two candidates.

It is only party delegates who can vote unlike the leadership election which is determined by members.

The party administration will also be up for grabs with delegates expected to elect the president, vice president, international secretary and organisational secretary.

The incumbents for these posts are Ramona Attard as president, Louis Gatt as vice president, Marc Vella Bonnici as international secretary and William Lewis as organisational secretary. It has to be seen whether they will recontest their respective posts.

Delegates will also elect 12 ordinary members of the national executive.

The general conference ends on Sunday 15 September with Robert Abela delivering the closing speech.

