Kurt Farrugia to head Transport Malta

Transport Malta is set to be headed by Malta Enterprise CEO, Kurt Farrugia.

Farrugia will be taking over the authority from Mark Mallia following his appointment as head of secretariat at the Office of the Prime Minister.

According to the Times of Malta, Farrugia is set to resign from his current post at Malta Enterprise, a role he held since 2019.

Farrugia was Joseph Muscat's right-hand man and an official spokesperson to him since 2013, until he moved to Malta Enterprise.

Farrugia started his career as a journalist, but stood by Muscat since he became leader of the Labour Party in 2008. He was appointed chief government spokesperson in 2013 when the Labour Party won the election.