Enemalta shifts blame on Farsons for Beer Fest outage

Enemalta has stated that a blackout during the Ta’ Qali Beerfest on Thursday, stating that the interruption was not due to any issues within Enemalta's distribution system.

According to Enemalta, their technicians and engineers promptly responded to the situation and conducted thorough inspections and tests on the substation supplying Ta' Qali National Park, confirming that the power supply was functioning correctly.

“From the tests carried out it emerged that the organisers requested less current than was needed for the event that was organised”. Enemalta highlighted that it is the responsibility of event organisers to accurately determine and request the appropriate amount of current for their events.

Enemalta has recently been the source of public outrage during the second consecutive summer during which sections of the distribution network are developing faults amid a prolonged heatwave. A review conducted by the National Audit Office of last year’s incidents found that the situation was made worse by a lack of investment in the high-voltage network over the past 10 years.

Despite the blackout not being attributable to Enemalta’s system, the company’s technical teams on-site provided assistance to the organisers to help resolve the issue.