Graffitti calls for block of Israeli military fuel shipments through Malta

Moviment Graffitti has called on the Maltese government to block the transit and docking of vessels carrying jet fuel to Israel, in Maltese waters and ports.

In a letter to transport minister Chris Bonett and Transport Malta, Graffitti requested immediate action to block the transit of vessels carrying military jet fuel to Israel through Maltese waters and ports.

The letter highlights the transfer of military jet fuel on tankers Overseas Santorini and Overseas Suncoast, which regularly deliver kerosene-based jet fuel and JP-8 for Israel’s air force, which is engaged in a genocide of Gazan-Palestinians following the 7 October attacks by Hamas on Israelis.

The fuel, supplied by the Valero oil company on behalf of the U.S. government, supports military operations that have been widely condemned for their role in the systematic oppression and violence against Palestinians.

The Overseas Santorini departed from Corpus Christi, Texas, on 15 July, 2024, and is currently near Gibraltar, expected to approach Maltese seas imminently.

Moviment Graffitti strongly urged the Maltese authorities to prohibit the passage, entry, bunkering, servicing, and docking of this vessel to prevent the fuel from reaching Israel, where it would contribute to further violence.

“This appeal is in line with a broader coalition of Palestinian, European, and international groups calling for a global energy embargo on Israel to end its ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people – No Harbour for Genocide. Israel's actions have been deemed grave violations of international law, including the principles outlined by the International Court of Justice, which has issued binding orders that continue to be disregarded,” Graffitti said.

The letter further references a UN Human Rights Council resolution passed in April 2024, which expresses deep concern over the transfer of jet fuel to Israel in violation of international law

Additionally, the Arms Trade Treaty obligates states to prevent the transfer of arms, including fuel, that could be used to commit genocide, crimes against humanity, or other serious breaches of international humanitarian law.

Moviment Graffitti also drew attention to Malta’s own constitutional commitment to the promotion of peace, security, and social progress among all nations. “We urge Maltese authorities to exercise their powers to prevent the Overseas Santorini from transiting through Maltese waters, docking, or receiving any services from Maltese ports.”