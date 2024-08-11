Repubblika slams De Battista ambassadorship

NGO Repubblika have accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of using taxpayer funds to address internal party problems after it was announced Randolph De Battista will be Geneva ambassador.

“You should be ashamed,” they said in a letter. “You are treating the country, its institutions and public offices as if they’re party property in order to solve internal issues.”

The NGO said ambassadors should be appointed based on their capability rather than political connections. They said this goes against the principals of meritocracy the PM has been preaching about.

The letter comes after Abela announced last Friday that MP Randolph De Battista, who announced his resignation as Labour CEO, will be ambassador to Geneva. He is also expected to resign his seat in parliament.

“All you are telling our children is not to strive and develop their skills. The important thing is to be at the heart of the clique,” the NGO said.