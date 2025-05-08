Ian Borg briefs foreign ministers on Gaza aid vessel

Foreign Minister Ian Borg has briefed EU foreign ministers on the vessel Conscience, which was reportedly attacked by Israeli drones while carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Speaking during the Gymnich Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in Warsaw, Borg said Malta is supporting the Conscience's passengers and crew, noting that assistance had been provided in accordance with international regulations.

Borg reiterated Malta’s position calling for a lasting ceasefire, the release of hostages, and enhanced support for UNRWA, the UN agency providing aid to Palestinians.

In broader remarks, Borg stressed the need for unity between the European Union and the United States, cautioning that “EU-US differences must not overshadow the common ground we stand on.” He argued that a resilient transatlantic partnership remains vital in responding to crises in both the Middle East and Ukraine.

“EU-US unity must remain our greatest strength. EU engagement with the US must be premised on a clear understanding of our shared objectives,” Borg told ministers, noting that Europe’s diplomatic reach should be used in tandem with America’s strategic influence to craft more effective responses to global conflicts.

The Polish Presidency of the EU hosted the meeting on Thursday.