PN urges Parliamentary action to strengthen measures against violence on women

The PN plans to request that the government convene meetings of Parliament's Social and Family Affairs Committees as soon as possible to discuss enhancing efforts to prevent future murders of women.

This follows the murder of Nicolette Ghirxi who was allegedly murdered by her ex-partner, Edward William Johnston.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech stated that he had met with PN MPs on the Social and Family Affairs Committees to discuss the necessary actions to strengthen operations to prevent further tragedies.

Grech emphasised that work is required from both sides of Parliament to ensure these changes are implemented swiftly, so the system stops failing individuals.

He also mentioned that the PN would be writing to government to request that the committees meet as soon as possible to gather input from stakeholders and collaborate on strengthening authorities' operations to prevent such cases.

Grech underlined that it's not enough to simply change laws; the focus must also be on improving implementation, enforcement, and the functioning of the authorities to avoid similar situations in the future.