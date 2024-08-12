Murder, shootout unfold in early hours of Monday

Police are currently investigating a murder that took place in Birkirkara at around 2am.

This newspaper can confirm that in the early hours of Monday, an Irishman allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend, who is Maltese.

The suspect reportedly fled Birkirkara to St Juian's as he hid behind the Hilton hotel.

Once police caught up to him, the man allegedly shot at police officers who returned fire, killing the suspect.

Sources who spoke to this newspaper said the aggressor was shot four times in the chest.

MaltaToday is also informed the victim had filed a report against the aggressor back in March of this year although it is unclear yet what was the nature of the report.

The police are expected to hold a media briefing at the Floriana depot later today.

More to follow...