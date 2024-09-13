Malta to celebrate Republic Day with €2 million 50th anniversary event

Malta will be celebrating its 50th anniversary since becoming a sovereign republic in 1974, with a large-scale event that is set to cost at least €2 million.

Festivities Malta (FCN) issued a public contest that is attracting bids for the design and production of a large-scale, crowd-puller event, that will be free to the public, together with an educational and marketing campaign, and a series of events “that instil a sense of national identity and pride.”

Malta become a republic on 13 December 1974, appointing Sir Anthony Mamo as the first President.

FCN said the significant juncture offers an opportunity for the government to orchestrate commemorative events that will pay homage to Malta’s history and accomplishments. “reflecting upon our rich tapestry of history and achievements while also charting a course towards a prosperous future.”

“This moment beckons us to unite as a cohesive entity, transcending political boundaries. By underscoring the non-partisan essence of this commemoration, we can forge a legacy that resonates across generations, showcasing Malta’s resilience, cultural diversity, and historical richness,” FCN said in its call for bids.

FCN said it wants to highlight the significance of Malta’s 50th anniversary as a republic, and share the myriad benefits it offers, both culturally and economically.

The period leading up to 13 December 2024, is earmarked for a comprehensive educational campaign aimed at fostering a deep understanding of Maltese history among our populace.

The nationwide initiative will be visible on television, radio, outdoor displays, and digital media, where key historical epochs will be spotlighted, underscoring pivotal moments that have shaped Maltese national identity.

The pinnacle of the celebrations will be marked by an official ceremony, culminating in a captivating production staged on St George’s Square, Valletta.

The programme must include an educational outreach programme, to showcase the significance of the historic date.

The winning bidder will also produce audio-visual communication materials with video interviews and of testimonies from relevant stakeholders. “The project will be about fostering a deep understanding of Maltese history among our populace, and to instil a sense of local pride and nostalgia,” Festivities Malta said.

Bidding teams will have to field an impressive array of key experts who will harness the myriad aspects of event organisation and audiovisual production, digital marketing, music composer and lighting designer, and logistics coordinators.

The transition to a republic marks a pivotal moment in Malta’s history, which upon becoming independent in 1964 still retained Queen Elizabeth as its head of state, with a governor as the sovereign’s delegate.

Republic Day in 1974 symbolised Malta’s newfound autonomy as it shifted to a democratic form of governance with a Maltese head of state.

“Understanding the significance of Malta being a republic is crucial as it reflects the collective will of its citizens to govern themselves and shape their own destiny,” FCN said in its tender document.

“By becoming a republic, Malta affirmed its independence and asserted its place among the community of nations as an equal partner. This shift in status was not merely symbolic; it carried profound implications for Malta’s political, social, and cultural landscape…

“Furthermore, the establishment of a republic signifies a commitment to democratic principles. It underscores the importance of civic engagement and active citizenship, as well as the responsibility of every citizen to contribute to the common good.”

Unlike a monarch who inherits their position, the President of a republic is elected by Malta’s parliamentary representatives, serving as the head of state and the guardian of the Constitution.

Understanding the role of the president in Malta is essential as it highlights the checks and balances within the country’s political system and the importance of upholding democratic norms and institutions.

“Fostering a deep understanding of Malta’s history as a republic is vital for cultivating a sense of national identity and pride,” the FCN said in its tender document. “It allows citizens to appreciate the sacrifices and struggles of previous generations who fought for Malta’s sovereignty. Moreover, it empowers individuals to actively participate in the democratic process, safeguarding the principles upon which the republic was founded and ensuring a brighter future for generations to come.”