PN to kick off independence celebrations with call for new political direction

The Nationalist Party (PN) will launch a series of celebrations this Wednesday to mark Malta's 60th year since achieving independence, the party announced on Monday.

The festivities, taking place at Tritons Square in Valletta, will run through the week and culminate on Saturday, September 20, with a mass meeting.

PN general secretary Michael Piccinino said the event is not only a commemoration but also an opportunity to reflect on Malta’s future. “Our country needs a different political direction. We want a country where everyone is taken care of, which is what Karl strived for” he said, referencing Karl Gouder, the former PN MP and mayor who passed away last week.

Gouder, whose funeral was held on Saturday, had been preparing to take over as PN Secretary General before his untimely death.

“We will continue working along the path Karl was preparing to ensure a better Malta and Gozo,” Piccinino said.

The week of celebrations will be anchored by a series of political discussions, starting with a panel on Wednesday featuring PN leader Bernard Grech, alongside key figures from Malta’s business and academic spheres. Among the speakers are Michael Galea, former manager of the Gozo Business Chamber; Marisa Xuereb, former president of the Malta Chamber; Joe Farrugia, former director of the Malta Employers Association; and communications academic and author Gorġ Mallia. Louise Tedesco will moderate the discussion.

On Thursday, Times of Malta journalist Mark Laurence Zammit will interview Grech.

Saturday’s events will culminate with a mass meeting and the ceremonial raising of the Maltese national flag.

Live music, children’s activities, chess competitions, and bicycle rides will take place at Tritons Square throughout the three days.

This year’s celebrations will also continue into next week, with two shoot-outs scheduled for Bidnija and Ta’ Kandja on September 22. An art exhibition titled “Rotta Arti,” showcasing the works of 77 artists, will open at Dar Ċentrali on September 23 and run until October 6.

The PN will also commemorate this milestone anniversary with the release of a commemorative coin.