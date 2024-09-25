menu

Health warning over undeclared peanuts in Dominos dips

Environmental Health Directorate issues alert due to undeclared peanuts in Dominos’ garlic herb and barbeque dips

25 September 2024, 8:37pm
by Nicole Meilak
The garlic and herb dip and barbeque dip sold by Dominos

The Environmental Health Directorate within the Superintendence of Public Health has issued a public warning regarding the garlic and herb dip and barbeque dip sold by Dominos in Malta.

This products have been found to contain undeclared peanuts, posing a risk to people with allergies or intolerances to the ingredient.

The specific lot affected includes those distributed to customers by 16 september for the galic and herb dip, and those distributed by 20 September for the barbeque dip.

For further information, the public can contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on telephone number 21337333 or by email [email protected]

