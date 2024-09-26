Malta prepares to assume Council of Europe presidency

Prime Minister Robert Abela met with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, on the fringes of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

They discussed regional peace and security, as well as Malta’s role within the Council and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which it currently chairs.

Abela expressed his anticipation for Malta’s upcoming presidency of the Council of Europe, set to take place between May and November next year.

The Prime Minister was joined by Foreign Minister Ian Borg, among others.