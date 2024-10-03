Valletta’s newest ‘AI camera’ watches out for illegal dumping and parking

An AI security camera on Merchants’ Street in Valletta has been billed as a way of reducing civic abuses such as illegal waste dumping and irregular parking.

The Valletta Local Council has installed the first security camera of the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. This camera, installed on Merchants Street, will further reduce abuse such as illegal waste dumping and irregular parking.

The camera is equipped with an AI system that allows for faster and effective enforcement. “This is another step being taken by the local council in the fight against the abuse of dumping and dirt on the capital's streets,” said Valletta mayor Olaf McKay. “More such cameras are expected to be installed in other parts of Valletta.”

Junior minister for local councils Alison Zerafa Civelli said it was gratifying to see a town embrace the benefits of AI to maintain order in the locality. “Today Valletta has become a destination of excellence for both tourists and the Maltese and Gozitan people, which will improve the experience of visitors to our capital city.”