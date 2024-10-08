Parliamentary secretary fumes at news of massive Ħaż-Żebbuġ development
'Do we truly want open spaces that can be enjoyed by families?' - Parliamentary secretary Malcolm Paul Agius Galea stated that he can no longer stay quiet in the face of further development in his home town
Parliamentary secretary Malcolm Paul Agius Galea has questioned whether there is truly a commitment to create open spaces for families, noting his outrage at the fact that a massive shopping mall is being proposed in rural area of Ħaż-Żebbuġ.
On Tuesday, MaltaToday reported that the project, spanning over six floors – two of which are below ground – is set to include a staggering 46,277sq.m of retail space, along with a 4,634sq.m supermarket and offices on six levels.
Reacting to the story, Agius Galea stated, "If what's being reported is true, I cannot keep quiet. Ħaż-Żebbuġ deserves much better... Malta deserves better."
The parliamentary secretary said that the building proposal makes no sense.
"Are we truly commited to create space for sustainable development? Do we truly want open spaces that can be enjoyed by families?"
The PL politician who once served as mayor of Ħaż-Żebbuġ clarified that he is not against private development, but insisted that this should be done in a way that can benefit all of society.
"Our rural areas should be guarded for the sake of the physical and mental health of our people. That is how we should improve quality of life," he concluded.