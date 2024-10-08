Parliamentary secretary fumes at news of massive Ħaż-Żebbuġ development

Reacting to the story, Agius Galea stated, "If what's being reported is true, I cannot keep quiet. Ħaż-Żebbuġ deserves much better... Malta deserves better."

The parliamentary secretary said that the building proposal makes no sense.

"Are we truly commited to create space for sustainable development? Do we truly want open spaces that can be enjoyed by families?"

The PL politician who once served as mayor of Ħaż-Żebbuġ clarified that he is not against private development, but insisted that this should be done in a way that can benefit all of society.

"Our rural areas should be guarded for the sake of the physical and mental health of our people. That is how we should improve quality of life," he concluded.