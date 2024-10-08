Supermarket and mall proposed instead of Ħaż-Żebbuġ batching plant

A massive shopping mall, set to include a supermarket, is being proposed on the site of a batching plant located in a rural area in Ħaż-Żebbuġ, just off Mdina Road in close vicinity to the Sewda valley.

The project, spanning over six floors – two of which are below ground – is set to include a staggering 46,277sq.m of retail space, along with a 4,634sq.m supermarket and offices on six levels.

The shopping complex is proposed by Philip Agius & Sons Holdings Ltd, which owns the site.

This follows the trend set by other developments recently approved by the Planning Authority (PA), including the new Lidl supermarket in Ħaż-Żebbuġ itself and another shopping mall approved instead of a batching plant in Ħal-Għaxaq.

In the latest plans, submitted on 1 October, the development is limited to an area designated in local plans as an “Area of Containment”, where industrial development can be permitted.

As proposed, the development will include a 4,600sq.m supermarket, 3,300sq.m of retail, a 1,670sq.m catering establishment, and a 4,900sq.m open car park at ground-floor level. An additional 12,700sq.m of shops are being proposed on an overlying second floor, while 9,200sq.m of retail and 2,280sq.m of offices are proposed on a third floor. A receded fourth floor consisting of 4,760sq.m of offices is also being proposed.

The project foresees two basement levels: one consisting of 8,100sq.m of retail space and 7,500sq.m of parking space, and another 12,760sq.m of shops.

As originally presented in December 2023, the development encroached on adjacent land, but plans were revised after the Environment and Resources Authority asked for a revision to remove any encroachment outside development zones (ODZ).

However, the ERA declared that it had no objection to the proposed development if limited to the Area of Containment. The ERA asked the developers to present a project description statement to better assess what further studies are required. It also called for a study to determine the projected increase in traffic flows in the area.

In its initial reaction to the project, the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage (SCH) noted that while the land earmarked for development is already built-up, the area to the north of the site consists of a “pristine rural landscape... characterised by terraced fields and rubble walls.”

While not opposed to the redevelopment of the site, the SCH called for the project to be limited to a single storey above Mdina Road levels, with the development being terraced down to create a proper transition to the surrounding ODZ.

The latest plans show that the development will rise two floors above Mdina Road. A new access road is being proposed along Triq Wied is-Sewda which will be widened.