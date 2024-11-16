Project Green: Excavation starts at Pembroke community garden

Excavation works have started to transform a concrete picnic area in Pembroke into a green community garden managed by Project Green.

Excavation and pathway formation are underway at what will become the William Harding Pembroke Community Garden. The project envisages 100 trees, an underground reservoir and a restored rubble wall to provide a recreational space for residents in the area.

Project Green is aiming to finish the works on this garden in 2025.

Apart from vegetation, shrubs and herbs, the garden will have play zones and designated picnic spots. The number of parking spaces on site will remain the same.

Cheryl Camilleri, an architect at Project Green, said the works are still at the initial phase. “We are excavating approximately one meter below the existing ground level to provide newly planted trees with sufficient soil depth to ensure healthy growth. We have also begun marking out a pathway, which will be constructed from permeable materials that allow rainwater to filter through slowly.”

This pathway will connect the garden from one end to the other, while the retaining walls separating the higher and lower areas will be stabilised or rebuilt in certain sections to prevent erosion and soil loss during heavy rainfall.

“For irrigation, we will improve and utilise an existing connection under the road, leading from the garden to three large, historic British-era reservoirs located across from Burma Road,” Camilleri said.

Project Green currently manages a portfolio of 118 projects across Malta and Gozo. Other projects where work is currently underway include the Independence Garden in Birżebbuġa, Villa Portelli Gardens in Kalkara, the St Michael’s Hospice garden and the Serenity Garden in Santa Lucija.