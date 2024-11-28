WasteServ employees to get salary increase through new collective agreement

WasteServ’s employees are set to benefit from annual salary increases ranging between €1,000 and €2,000 under a newly signed collective agreement.

The agreement was signed between the entity’s management and the UHM Voice of the Workers,

“[The collective agreement] reinforces WasteServ’s commitment to fostering measures that promote a better work-life balance – key priorities for the company. Additionally, it includes specific allowances compensating employees according to the complexity of their roles,” the company said in a statement.

Minister for the Environment, Miriam Dalli remarked: “this new collective agreement is an important step forward for WasteServ employees, whose hard work and dedication are driving Malta towards a more circular economy. This agreement continues to improve their salaries, complemented by the recent reductions in income tax.”

WasteServ CEO Richard Bilocca stated that, “WasteServ is achieving new records thanks to the dedication and effort of our employees. This agreement underscores the entity’s ongoing commitment to recognising their invaluable contributions. I wish to thank UHM representatives for their constructive approach during negotiations, and for ensuring that the dedication and commitment of our workers are appropriately rewarded.”

WasteServ employees, who are spread over 11 sites, perform a variety of roles ranging from operatives and inspectors to engineers and scientists.

As 2024 approaches its conclusion, preliminary data indicates that WasteServ is on track to break last year’s performance record.

“This further highlights the crucial role of its employees in advancing sustainable waste management practices,” WasteServ said.