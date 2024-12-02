menu

October 2024 tourist arrivals rise by 13.2%

Tourist arrivals in October estimated at 355,561, marking a 13.2% rise compared to October 2023

2 December 2024, 1:33pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Tourists (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Tourist arrivals in October were estimated at 355,561, marking a 13.2% rise compared to October 2023, according to the NSO.

Of these, 329,388 visited Malta for holidays, while 19,118 came for business.

The largest proportion of tourists fell within the 45-64 age group (35.6%), closely followed by those aged 25-44 (35.5%). Visitors from the UK, Italy, and Germany accounted for 43.5% of the total.

The total number of nights spent rose by 7.3% year-on-year, exceeding 2.2 million. Most guest nights (87.1%) were spent in rented accommodation. The average stay for inbound tourists was 6.2 nights.

Tourist expenditure for October reached nearly €356.5 million, reflecting an 18.4% increase compared to the same month in 2023. The average spend per night was €160.8.

Visitors to Gozo and Comino, including both same-day and overnight tourists, numbered 203,950, representing 57.4% of all tourists.

Tourist arrivals for the first 10 months of the year rise by 19.4%

Tourist arrivals between January and October 2024 totalled 3,108,352, marking a 19.4% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Total nights spent by tourists rose by 12.1%, reaching nearly 20 million.

Tourist expenditure was estimated at €2.9 billion, up 22.3% from the corresponding period in 2023. Per capita spending increased to €936, compared to €914 in the same period last year.

The number of tourists visiting Gozo and Comino, including both same-day and overnight visitors, reached 1,831,807, accounting for 58.9% of total tourists.

