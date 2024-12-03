Festivals Malta issues excavation tender for Marsa cultural hub

Festivals Malta has issued a tender worth almost €4 million for the excavation of the Marsa site where an arts and cultural hub will be built.

The site previously housed the government garage and is situated just off Aldo Moro Road and one side of it fronts the public abattoir.

In May, the Planning Authority gave its go-ahead for the development, which is set to include a 616-seat cinema, a 380-seat indoor theatre, a 914-seat outdoor theatre and rehearsal studios for rock bands and dance troupes. It will also include carnival float and costume workshops.

Festivals Malta is inviting companies to submit a bid for the demolition of existing buildings on the site, the excavation of the terrain and piling works in preparation for the construction of the arts and culture hub.

The works should be ready in 12 months from when the commencement notice is issued.

The estimated price tag for this tender is €3.9 million although the final price can vary. The contract will be awarded to the tenderer submitting the cheapest priced offer satisfying the administrative and technical criteria.

Prospective bidders have until 31 January 2025 to submit their bids.