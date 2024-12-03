menu

Festivals Malta issues excavation tender for Marsa cultural hub

Festivals Malta issues €4m tender for demolition and excavation works at Marsa site that will house a cultural hub

kurt_sansone
3 December 2024, 1:31pm
by Kurt Sansone
1 min read
Some of the buildings on the site that will need to be demolished to make way for a new arts and culture hub in Marsa
Festivals Malta has issued a tender worth almost €4 million for the excavation of the Marsa site where an arts and cultural hub will be built.

The site previously housed the government garage and is situated just off Aldo Moro Road and one side of it fronts the public abattoir.

In May, the Planning Authority gave its go-ahead for the development, which is set to include a 616-seat cinema, a 380-seat indoor theatre, a 914-seat outdoor theatre and rehearsal studios for rock bands and dance troupes. It will also include carnival float and costume workshops.

Part of the site that used to form part of the Government Garage that will form part of the arts and culture hub
Festivals Malta is inviting companies to submit a bid for the demolition of existing buildings on the site, the excavation of the terrain and piling works in preparation for the construction of the arts and culture hub.

The works should be ready in 12 months from when the commencement notice is issued.

The estimated price tag for this tender is €3.9 million although the final price can vary. The contract will be awarded to the tenderer submitting the cheapest priced offer satisfying the administrative and technical criteria.

Prospective bidders have until 31 January 2025 to submit their bids.

Kurt Sansone is Executive Editor of MaltaToday. He was formerly deputy editor of MaltaTod...
