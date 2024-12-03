PN blasts Prime Minister's neglect of MCAST educators

The Nationalist Party has criticised Prime Minister Robert Abela for his “skewed” priorities, accusing him of tolerating financial excesses within his cabinet while neglecting the needs of MCAST educators.

In a statement, the PN accused Abela of treating MCAST as a second-class institution, claiming his remarks highlight a lack of respect and urgency in addressing their concerns.

The criticism comes amid ongoing industrial action by MCAST lecturers, who have been embroiled in a dispute over a collective agreement that has been overdue for nearly three years. The Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) has issued directives to support the lecturers, leaving students caught in the middle of the unresolved conflict.

The party accused the current government of dragging its feet and called on it to prioritise resolving the MCAST crisis without further delay.

"Educators are not asking for €70,000 for a phantom job," the PN stated, referencing Clayton Bartolo’s wife’s hefty taxpayer-funded salary despite not being qualified for it.

"They are simply asking for what they rightfully deserve as the educators of our children."

The statement was signed by PN MPs, Ivan Castillo, Bernice Bonello, and Justin Schembri.