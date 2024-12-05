ADHD Malta raises concern over lack of medication availability

ADHD Malta have raised concerns over the growing crisis surrounding the unavailability of ADHD medication, such as Methylphenidate and Atomoxetine

"This situation has left many individuals in Malta without access to essential treatments, affecting an estimated 8% of the population diagnosed with ADHD, according to UN figures," they said in a statement on Thursday.

ADHD medications have been repeatedly excluded from the United Nation’s List of Essential Medicine, “This decision has led to a global de-prioritisation of ADHD treatment, causing manufacturers to overlook production and distribution, especially in smaller markets like Malta,” the organisation pointed out.

The organisation called for European manufacturers to urgently increase production and ensure equitable distribution of ADHD medications, urging European manufacturers to prioritise production, and establish reliable distribution channels.

ADHD Malta calls on global health organisations and decision-makers to recognise the critical importance of these medications, advocating for consultations with patients and experts to update outdated evaluations that may reduce access.

The organisation remains committed to advocating for individuals with ADHD until this crisis is resolved, highlighting that “regular access to these medications is not merely optional but essential for quality of life.”