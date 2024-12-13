Malta celebrates 50 years as a Republic

Malta today celebrates 50 years since becoming a Republic on 13 December 1974, when the country cut all ties with the British Crown.

The day is a national holiday and comes as a boon for retailers hoping to cash in on some Christmas shopping.

Sir Anthony Mamo was appointed by the Maltese parliament as the first head of state and remains to this day the only person from outside politics to have occupied the post.

On December 13, 1974, Malta took a monumental step in its journey toward full sovereignty by officially becoming a republic. This transition marked the culmination of a series of significant political developments that began with independence from British rule a decade earlier, on September 21, 1964.

The move to a republican system meant that Malta replaced the British monarch as its head of state with a President, who would be elected by the Maltese Parliament. This change symbolized Malta’s commitment to self-governance, further strengthening its national identity.

The decision to become a republic was driven by the political climate of the time. The Labour government, led by Prime Minister Dom Mintoff, pursued a foreign policy emphasizing neutrality and independence. Mintoff championed the idea that Malta’s destiny lay in charting its course, free from the vestiges of colonial influence.

Historically, presidents were appointed by a simple majority in parliament, however, recent constitutional amendments now require a two-thirds majority for future appointments.

The anniversary will be marked by a series of events themed 'L-Istorja, Int', emphasising that every citizen contributes to Malta's narrative. The festivities will include an audiovisual show, ‘L-Istorja, Aħna’, taking place from December 13 to 15 at St. George's Square.

This event aims to celebrate Malta's journey as a republic and highlight significant moments since 1974.

The celebrations will also feature a military parade by the Armed Forces of Malta, an investiture ceremony at the Palace where citizens are honoured for their contributions to society, and a national address by the president. It will be President Myriam Spiteri Debono’s first Republic Day address since being elected Head of State.

Presidents since 1974