Iconic Maltese singer Joe Grech dies at the age of 90
Iconic Maltese singer Joe Grech has passed away at the age of 90.
Grech is best remembered for his 1971 Eurovision entry, Marija l-Maltija, a song that remains a beloved classic. He was the first singer to represent Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest.
Grech began his career as a trumpeter with the Żejtun Band before transitioning to singing. His breakthrough came in 1960 when he won the Malta Song Festival with Vola Uccellino, marking the start of a series of victories in music competitions. In 1962, he won again in the same Fesitval with the song “Żgħażagħ Rebbieħa”.
In 1964, he gained international acclaim, winning Best Singer/Composer at the Bari International Song Festival with Dorina. Throughout his career, Grech toured extensively, performing for Maltese communities in Canada, Australia, the US, and beyond.
In 1967, Joe managed to establish himself as one of Malta’s most popular pop singers with songs like “Il-Kaċċatur”, “Il-Festa Tagħna”, “Ku Klu Ku Klu”, “Il-Lejla tal-Vitorja” and “Nhar San Girgor”.
His notable albums include Eviva l-Maltin (1995) and Katarin (2000). Grech was also known for his philanthropy and voluntary work.
In 2019, he was awarded Ġieħ ir-Repubblika for his musical work throughout his life.
On Monday culture minister Owen Bonnici honored Grech, praising his Eurovision milestone and his contributions to Maltese music, including his 1960 festival win.