Cloudy, warmer than average weather expected for New Year celebrations

The Maltese Islands are set to enjoy stable and mild weather as 2025 approaches, according to the Meteorological Office.

Ideal conditions are forecast for outdoor festivities, with temperatures expected to rise above the seasonal average.

On New Year’s Eve, skies will be partly cloudy, and light winds (Force 2-3) from the southeast will create an ideal atmosphere for celebrations.

The day’s high is expected to reach 17°C, dipping to 10°C overnight—far milder than the record-breaking chill of 2014, when temperatures fell to 2.1°C and snowflakes briefly appeared.

New Year’s Day will bring similar conditions, with partly cloudy skies during the day and slightly cloudier weather at night. Temperatures will again peak at 17°C and drop to 10°C.

“For those who won’t be working in the days following the New Year and plan to enjoy the last days of the festive season with family and friends, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy,” the Met Office said.

Isolated showers may occur however, particularly between 2 January and 4 January, with light winds shifting to a stronger north-west breeze (Force 4-5) over the weekend.