Msida Creek Project: New traffic arrangements from 2 January

Works on the Msida Creek project are picking up pace and from Thursday 2 January new temporary traffic arrangements will come into effect, Infrastructure Malta has announced.

As part of the temporary arrangements, traffic coming from Ta’ Xbiex will no longer be able to turn towards Msida Valley since the slip road in front of Johnsons will be closed.

Motorists coming from Ta’ Xbiex and wanting to head towards Msida Valley are being urged to use Regional Road and the Kappara Junction instead.

A second important change will be a new access road cutting in front of the Workers’ Memorial Building for cars travelling from Valletta to Ta’ Xbiex, Gzira and Sliema.

Motorists from Valletta will have to make a right turn towards the monument before reaching the zebra crossing lights to connect directly to Rue d’Argens.

Routes from Msida Valley to Tal-Qroqq, Sliema, and Valletta will remain unaffected by these changes.

Meanwhile, works to construct columns along the coastal area in front of the church are underway. The columns would support an elevated connecting road between Ta’ Xbiex and Valletta spanning the mouth of a 300m-long seawater canal.

The Msida Creek project is set for completion in 2027 and includes a flyover to allow unhindered access to Regional Road for traffic coming from and going to Valletta.

The project also entails the creation of a new open square in front of the parish church.

Infrastructure Malta has set up a WhatsApp channel group to provide updates on temporary traffic arrangements throughout the construction phase.

To join the WhatsApp channel go here.