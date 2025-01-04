PN to protest, take legal action if 17 Black inquiry findings are manipulated

The Nationalist Party has warned that it will take legal action and stage protests if the findings of the magisterial inquiry into 17 Black are not published transparently or are manipulated.

On Friday it emerged that a criminal inquiry has concluded that former senior government officials, and a number of companies should be charged over plans to receive money linked to the Electrogas project. According to information revealed in the Panama Papers leak, Schembri’s and Mizzi’s Panama companies had to receive money to the tune of €150,000 every month from 17 Black.

The PN expressed hope that Prime Minister Robert Abela would not exploit the inquiry’s conclusions for political advantage, “as he abusively and illegally did with the report of the Inquiry into Vitals and Steward.”

The opposition vowed to fight any such abuse “through actions and procedures in the courts and the streets of our country.”

Calling on Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg to ensure the inquiry’s findings are handled professionally, the PN stressed that delays or “incompetence” would be met with strong opposition. It insisted that all implicated individuals be prosecuted swiftly and fairly, warning against any attempts to shield those responsible for corruption.

The statement was signed by shadow minister for justice, Karol Aquilina.

PL says PN is desperate to seize power

Later on Saturday, the Labour Party criticised the PN for what it described as "vile threats and villainous attacks" against the Labour government and its leaders.

The PL concluded by accusing the PN of abandoning constructive political debate in favor of extremist tactics driven by desperation for power.

PN asks if Robert Abela agrees with inquiry's publications

Responding to the PL's statement, the PN challenged Robert Abela to state whether he agrees with the publication of the 17 Black inquiry.

"If the Labour Party has nothing to hide, why has it still not publicly declared that the Inquiry into 17 Black and the Panama Papers should be published without further delay?"