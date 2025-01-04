Żabbar mayor blasts lack of enforcement after car drove into market

One week later, Żabbar mayor Jorge Grech stated that he had to personally place barriers to prohibit cars from entering illegally as the elderly driver had done.

He told MaltaToday that despite a sign which clearly states that cars cannot enter when the market is taking place, some drivers completely ignore it in the absence of enforcement officers.

Grech questioned why contractors, individuals and organisations who organise events on public roads need permits from the council, police, LESA or Transport Malta, but the open air market requires no such permits.

Similarly, Grech noted that risk assessments and certificates are needed for certain activities, but the same cannot be said for the market. “Aren’t the people in the market still people? Aren’t there still children and families in the market? What difference is there?”

Grech urged authorities to start discussing a way to provide enforcement officials near the entrance of open air markets to prevent similar accidents.

“Meanwhile, there has been no discussion on the age limit for driving,” he added.

Focussing specifically on Żabbar, the Labour mayor stated that he had presented plans to re-design the square where the accident took place in order to address its problems, “but this has been shelved for the past three years.”

“Our residents deserve better,” Grech said, adding that he will keep defending their interests.

"Not our responsibility" - Transport Malta

In response to Grech's post, Transport Malta stated that it was never asked to intervene in the area.

"In cases such as these, security doesn't fall under the authority's responsibility. Despite this, Transport Malta still offered to intervene and offer its services," TM said.