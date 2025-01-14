Peace Lab Garden revived, opened to the public

Peace Lab Garden, situated in the hub of Peace Lab near Ħal Far, was revived by Project Green and opened for visitors looking for quiet time.

“The aim is also for people to remember that leisure time is important. Nature is a big book, and it’s always speaking to you,” said Peace Lab Founder Fr Dionysius Mintoff, “Our wish was to transform a place of war into a place of peace, and this is another step to bring people closer to this site. I invite everyone to come and see this garden.”

Fr Mintoff had established a Pastoral Work centre in 1971, in favour of peace which later saw a new complex set up known as the Peace Lab. The site was used as an area for planes to take off during the Second World War, accommodating around 7,000 Commonwealth soldiers.

The garden was visited by Environment Minister Miriam Dalli and Żurrieq Local Council.

“Through individual environmental projects, we are leaving different social impacts that reflect the needs of various communities. These open spaces are intended to bring people closer to the environment and to each other,” stated Minister for the Environment Miriam Dalli during her visit to the garden alongside Fr. Mintoff.

She expressed optimism for another year filled with environmental projects from various entities.

Renovations were made to the garden to enhance the space, including the installation of low bridges and wider pathways, alongside numerous trees and shrubs planted throughout the space. Additionally, children’s play equipment made from recyclable materials and picnic benches have been placed for visitors.

