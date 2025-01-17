NGOs want Malta to support suspension of EU-Israel Association Agreement

A group of NGOs have called on the foreign affairs minister to take a clear stance in support of the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement at the upcoming EU foreign ministers meeting.

In a letter addressed to the foreign minister on Friday, the organisations highlighted the ongoing catastrophe in Palestine and urged suspension of this agreement considering Israel’s continued violations of human rights.

"Israel’s decades-long occupation and apartheid policies in Palestine are in clear contravention of international law. These policies have culminated in the Gaza genocide, marked by the killing of one child every ten minutes, the unprecedented killing of journalists, the deliberate destruction of the healthcare system, the abduction of 450 medical workers, and the displacement of nearly two million people." the NGOs told Minister Ian Borg.

The EU-Israel Association Agreement connects the relationship between the European Union and Israel to the respect for human rights and democratic values. This is outlined in Article 2 of the agreement, which states that all relations must be based on these principles.

The NGO’s highlighted that, “If Israel violates these human rights commitments, the EU has the authority to suspend or end the agreement, as supported by Article 60 of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties.”

The NGOs insisted for the Minister to take a clear position in favour of suspending the agreement, “It is Malta’s responsibility to uphold international law and human rights.”

NGOs Ġustizzja għall-Palestina, Moviment Graffitti, The Watermelon Warriors, Youth for Palestine, The Lebanese Advocates, Maltese National Youth Council (KNŻ), The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, Aditus Foundation, Humanists Malta, Dance Beyond Borders, PEN Malta, Spark 15 and Young Progressive Beings (YPB) signed the letter.