[WATCH] Cassola’s Momentum Party launches, open to future coalitions

Malta has a new political party, as Momentum, headed by Arnold Cassola, was officially launched on Friday.

In a press conference, the party’s executive committee explained that plans to form the party have been ongoing for four years, with Arnold Cassola being the face of the movement.

Speaking to journalists, the party’s secretary general did not exclude forming coalitions with other small parties.

Following last year’s European Parliament election, the group launched their “Inkomplu Flimkien” campaign, which resulted in four vision circles. These informal meetings with people from diverse backgrounds, focused on discussions on transparency and democracy, infrastructure and planning, the economy, and education.

The vision circles are intended to serve as a foundation for the party’s upcoming policies.

During the press conference, the committee members were introduced. Arnold Cassola is the party’s chairperson, while Mark Camilleri Gambin is secretary general.

Carmel Asciak is the party’s treasurer. Katya Compagno, Matthew Agius, Sumaya Ben Saad, and Natasha Azzopardi are all committee members.

“Just because we are a centrist party, doesn’t mean that we don’t have values,” Camilleri Gambin said as he outlined the party’s basic principles that will guide the party.

He explained that the values include, transparency and accountability, good governance, physical and mental health, social justice, quality education, and the safeguarding of Malta’s heritage.

Camilleri Gambin said that the party would also make use of conscience voting in certain matters, referencing abortion.

Party does not exclude coalition

When asked whether the party plans to collaborate with other small parties, Camilleri Gambin stated that Momentum will surely collaborate, as he kept the door open for coalitions. He noted that before launching, Momentum had already opened discussions with ADPD.

When asked on their chances to elect candidates, Agius stated that the party would focus on the 100,000 voters who are currently abstaining from voting.

“It’s possible if enough people give us their trust and believe that we’re valid. We will do our best to show that our ideas are good, that we can apply our expertise from different areas so that we can help the country.”

Matthew Agius stated that the party is in the process of recruiting election candidates, but Arnold Cassola will definitely be on the ballot sheet. He added that the party would work strategically and contest certain districts.

On party financing, Camilleri Gambin said the party is currently open for donations through their website.

Natasha Azzopardi appealed to the public to join the party’s vision circle so that they can get to know party members and Momentum’s vision.