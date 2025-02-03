Public transport use sees 12% rise in 2024

The number of people using public transport in 2023 has increased by 12.4% according to figures quoted by Transport Malta (TM).

In a statement on Monday, TM said that according to figures published by Malta Public Transport, there were 309,000 passengers who used the service in 2024, adding that the use of public transport saw an increase among adults, students, and in Gozo.

“Last year, more than 174,419 adults used public transport, marking a 13% increase over the previous year. Meanwhile, while two years ago, 43,383 students used public transport, last year this number grew to 46,523,” TM said.

In Gozo, the number of individuals using public transport rose to 6,597, an increase of 17% compared to 2023 figures.

TM described this as a positive development, demonstrating growing trust in buses as an alternative means of transportation in the country.

“Transport Malta notes that free public transport is leading to a reduction in dependence on private cars, with more people choosing public transport as their primary means of travel in Malta and Gozo.”

The authority stated it remains committed to working alongside Malta Public Transport to ensure that the bus service becomes even more accessible and efficient for all those who rely on it daily.