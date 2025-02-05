Dun Victor Grech, founder of Caritas drug rehab programme, dies aged 95

Dun Victor Grech, founder of the church-run Caritas’s drug rehabilitation programme, has died at 95.

His death was announced by Caritas Malta, the church social organisation he militated in for many years.

“Thank you, Dun Victor, for the immense love for the downtrodden and the most vulnerable you sowed in our hearts. You will always be with us,” Caritas said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Born in Bormla in 1929, Grech was ordained priest in 1956 and appointed vice-rector of the Archbishop’s Seminary shortly after. In 1963 he became rector and served in the post until 1977 when the archbishop appointed him delegate for church social and charitable action.

Shortly afterwards, Grech was appointed director at Caritas Malta, where he introduced professional social services in church institutions. He retired from the post in 2014.

He is better known for his tireless work with drug victims, having established the drug rehabilitation programme within Caritas in 1984, focussing on awareness, prevention and rehabilitation. A year later, Grech founded Malta’s first therapeutic community for drug abusers.

An affable churchman, Grech also lent his soothing voice to the airwaves where for decades he hosted a popular radio show in which he spoke about family issues.

In 1993, Grech was bestowed the honour as member of the National Order of Merit of the Republic of Malta.

Prime Minister Robert Abela led the tributes in Grech’s honour soon after his passing was announced.

Abela described Grech as “a gentleman”, adding that Malta salutes “the father of social work who did a lot of good”.

Abela recalled his experience working at Caritas with Grech. “He taught me that everyone deserves a second chance in life and everyone’s duty is to offer a supporting shoulder to those who are passing through difficult moments,” Abela said.

Reflecting on the annual graduation ceremony of people who would have undergone a drug rehabilitation programme at Caritas, Abela said the embrace Grech used to give every person who was starting life anew meant a lot. “I used to see in him indescribable happiness,” the Prime Minister said.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech saluted the priest’s memory, adding that Malta “not only lost a pioneer in the fight against drugs and marginalisation, but also a generous heart that was always open to those in need”.

Bernard Grech said Dun Victor’s legacy will live on in the hearts of “all the people he helped, every family he touched, and every person who discovered a new beginning thanks to him”.

President Myriam Spiteri Debono said Grech dedicated his life to the fight against drugs, alcohol, poverty and social injustices.

“The Maltese and Gozitan people should be grateful to him and continue to recognise his work,” the President said.

Paying tribute to the priest, Archbishop Charles Scicluna described him "a benefactor of the nation who dedicated his life to Caritas Malta and shaped its mission and vision for decades."