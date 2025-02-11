Court pauses works at Pembroke sports club amid parents' uproar on pitch replacement

A court has halted Pembroke Athleta FC’s attempt to conduct works on one of its five-a-side football pitches.

Last Saturday, MaltaToday reported that the club’s committee decided to hive off part of the club’s five-a-side pitches and turn the space into padel courts. This led to a petition against the move, as people close to the matter said that this can lead to the nursery closing down.

The move has sparked outrage among parents who believe the needs of children should be prioritised over financial gain. The parents argue that the nursery has fostered a family-like atmosphere.

On Sunday, parents of young athletes protested against the planned changes.

"This is not only about making a choice between football, padel or any other sport that will bring in more money. This is about us creating awareness that in this situation, the needs of children should be prioritised over financial gain," stated the parents in a collective statement.

Responding to the court order, club president Alex Calleja said that this was the result of misinformation, as he accused Sport Malta - which requested the prohibitory injunction - of acting too fast.

He explained that the works which were halted only concerned repairs on the pitch’s floodlights.

Meanwhile, those who protested on Sunday called on the club's management to reconsider their decision, emphasising the benefits the current facilities provide to the children.

"Even though the project you are trying to destroy will not be as financially profitable as the new one which will be built, it flourishes in teaching children love, passion, friendships, memories, and more," the parents stated.