Malta welcomed record 3.56 million inbound tourists in 2024

Latest figures from the National Statistics Office show Malta welcoming a record 3.56 million inbound tourists in 2024.

“This milestone underscores the country’s strong and sustained growth in the global tourism landscape,” the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) said.

Total tourist expenditure rose by 23.1%, up from €2.7 billion in 2023 to €3.3 billion in 2024, with a per capita expenditure of €924. “This reflects Malta’s ability to attract higher-spending visitors, reinforcing the industry’s role as a key economic driver.”

The results were announced during the 2025 edition of the Malta National Tourism Conference, organised by the Malta Tourism Observatory. In attendance were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism Ian Borg, newly appointed MTA Chairman Charles Mangion, MTA CEO Carlo Micallef, MTA personnel as well as numerous stakeholders and partners in the local tourism industry.

Malta remains one of the fastest-recovering destinations in the sector, the data showed.

After surpassing pre-pandemic levels in 2023, the country maintained its momentum with a 19.5% increase in arrivals in 2024.

This placed Malta among the top-performing destinations in Europe and the Southern Mediterranean, ahead of competitors like Spain, Portugal, Cyprus, and Croatia.

“While Europe as a whole saw a modest 1% increase over 2019 and 5% over 2023, Malta’s double-digit growth highlights its resilience and growing appeal,” a statement read.

Additionally, UN Tourism data shows that Malta recorded the highest growth rate in tourism receipts among Southern Mediterranean destinations, with a 22% increase in export revenue from tourism. “This reinforces the industry's vital contribution to the Maltese economy and its positive trajectory.”

Most of Malta’s top 15 source markets recorded strong growth in 2024. Poland led with a 58.3% increase, followed by Hungary (+35.6%), the Netherlands (+34.0%), and the United Kingdom (+30.6%). The UK regained its position as Malta’s largest inbound market, followed by Italy.

Tourist guest-nights rose to nearly 23 million, up 13% from the previous year. However, the average length of stay declined from 6.8 nights in 2023 to 6.4 nights in 2024, reflecting global travel trends driven by increased flight connectivity and greater travel flexibility.

"The exceptional performance of Malta’s tourism industry in 2024 is a testament to our strategic vision and ongoing investment in the sector. Not only have we exceeded pre-pandemic figures, but we continue to attract high-value visitors year-round, ensuring sustainable growth and efficient use of the country’s resources. This improved performance translates into greater economic value, reinforcing tourism’s role in driving forward the development of Malta and Gozo,” Malta Tourism Authority CEO Carlo Micallef said.

MTA Chairman Charles Mangion added: "2024 is a clear reflection of Malta’s strategic efforts to enhance its tourism offering. The strong growth demonstrates the resilience of the sector and the effectiveness of our initiatives. Moving forward, we remain committed to ensuring that this success translates into long-term, sustainable benefits for Malta’s economy and local communities."