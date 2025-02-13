Hundreds of speeding fines show reckless driving habits, insurers say

Malta’s roads are not race tracks, and the 750 speeding fines issued by police in just six weeks show a reckless disregard for traffic laws and public safety, according to the Insurance Association Malta (IAM).

On Thursday, the IAM issued a press release after Malta’s fourth fatal road traffic accident in the span of a few weeks.

Welcoming the police’s ongoing efforts to curb speeding, IAM emphasised the need for continuous enforcement, stressing that the link between excessive speed and serious accidents could not be ignored.

“The Association hopes ongoing enforcement will help to restore calm and reduce abuse on our roads. And while speeding remains a serious concern, it is not the only dangerous behaviour we encounter. Distraction—particularly the use of mobile phones while driving—is equally prevalent and poses a significant risk,” IAM said in a statement.

The issue of speeding, along with drink- and drug-driving, was recently discussed in a meeting between IAM and the Police Commissioner. The IAM had reiterated that road safety enforcement must be continuous and not seasonal for it to be effective.

“Consistent enforcement will reinforce the message that dangerous driving will not be tolerated. Road safety is not just about issuing fines or penalty points; it’s about fostering a culture of respect. Our roads are not race tracks, and every driver has a responsibility to ensure they are driving safely, for themselves and for others,” IAM stressed.

The Association urged authorities to remain committed to strong and sustained enforcement while calling on all road users to act responsibly and contribute to making Malta’s roads safer.