Life Network Foundation says euthanasia is not care but ‘deliberate termination of human life’

Life Network Foundation on Thursday voiced its concern over the government’s proposal to introduce voluntary assisted dying for terminally ill patients.

“While framed as a compassionate choice under strict conditions, euthanasia is not care, but the deliberate termination of a human life,” the foundation said. “True care means standing by those who are suffering, ensuring they receive the dignity, comfort, and support they deserve in their final days.”

The group said palliative care remains the most humane and ethical approach to end-of-life treatment.

“It is a field that continues to evolve, and there is still much to be. The recent launch of Malta’s National Palliative Care Strategy 2025-2035 underscores the government position that there is still much more to do in Malta to ensure that patients receive dignified, holistic support throughout their illness through palliative care services,” Life Network Foundation said.

The introduction of euthanasia undermines the very foundation of palliative care, it said.

“In countries where euthanasia has been legalised, palliative care services have been deprioritized, leading to less investment in the compassionate treatment of terminally ill patients. Rather than presenting death as a solution, policymakers must work to ensure every patient receives the best possible care until their natural passing,” a statement read.

It said the proposal also raises serious practical and medical issues. “Predicting death within six months is scientifically questionable. Numerous cases exist of patients defying terminal prognoses. The risk of erroneous assessments could lead to irreversible consequences.”

“Furthermore, ensuring that euthanasia is entirely voluntary and free from coercion is impossible, as demonstrated in countries where euthanasia is legal. Studies have shown instances where vulnerable individuals feel pressured, explicitly or implicitly, to opt for euthanasia due to social, financial, or healthcare burdens,” the group said.

They also slammed the government’s proposal mandating that objecting medical practitioners refer to patients for euthanasia. “This infringes on their fundamental right to conscientious objection, forcing healthcare professionals to participate indirectly in a practice they find morally objectionable. Such a policy undermines medical ethics and places undue pressure on doctors who are dedicated to preserving life.”

“Rather than introducing euthanasia, we urge the government to focus on expanding palliative care resources, increasing awareness, and ensuring that no patient feels abandoned or pressured into choosing death over care. Every person deserves to live their final moments with dignity, surrounded by compassionate support, not faced with the option of premature death,” it said.

On Wednesday, government launched a public consultation on voluntary assisted dying, proposing a tightly regulated framework limited to mentally competent adults suffering from a terminal illness expected to lead to death within six months.

The consultation document makes clear that euthanasia will not be available to individuals with disabilities, mental health conditions, age-related illnesses such as dementia, or those experiencing social isolation in care homes. Patients must be over 18, have been resident in Malta for at least 12 months, and must personally request assisted dying. Doctors will be prohibited from suggesting the option to patients.

Under the proposed process, a patient requesting assisted dying must undergo assessment by three medical professionals: a specialist in their condition, a psychiatrist, and a verifying doctor. All three must confirm the request is voluntary and meets the legal and medical criteria. If approved, the case is referred to an independent board—including professionals and legal experts—tasked with ensuring compliance and reporting any suspected abuse.