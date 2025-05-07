WATCH | Malta launches public consultation on voluntary assisted dying for terminally ill patients

The Maltese government has launched a public consultation on voluntary assisted dying, proposing a tightly regulated framework limited to mentally competent adults suffering from a terminal illness expected to lead to death within six months.

The consultation document makes clear that euthanasia will not be available to individuals with disabilities, mental health conditions, age-related illnesses such as dementia, or those experiencing social isolation in care homes. Patients must be over 18, have been resident in Malta for at least 12 months, and must personally request assisted dying. Doctors will be prohibited from suggesting the option to patients.

Under the proposed process, a patient requesting assisted dying must undergo assessment by three medical professionals: a specialist in their condition, a psychiatrist, and a verifying doctor. All three must confirm the request is voluntary and meets the legal and medical criteria. If approved, the case is referred to an independent board—including professionals and legal experts—tasked with ensuring compliance and reporting any suspected abuse.

Final authorisation would then be granted by a former judge after a reflection period. Crucially, patients would retain the right to withdraw their request at any time, and they must be the ones to self-administer the life-ending medication. Healthcare professionals will have the right to opt out of the process on conscientious grounds but would be obliged to refer the patient to another practitioner.

The legislation also proposes criminal penalties for anyone found coercing or pressuring a person into requesting euthanasia.

The consultation also explores the concept of a “living will”, allowing mentally competent individuals to record their treatment preferences for future medical scenarios—such as being rendered unconscious after an accident—through Malta’s MyHealth system. These declarations could be revised at any time by the patient, provided they are conscious.

Three public discussions on the consultation are scheduled: Fgura on 16 May, Gozo on 30 May, Mosta on 13 June.

The government is inviting feedback from the public and stakeholders as it considers the legalisation of voluntary assisted dying for the first time in Malta’s history.

The consultation document can be found at facts.mt.

‘A serious framework for mature consultation’

During a press conference announcing the consultation, the Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg said the consultation was drawn up by a technical committee composed of medical and legal professions after analysing best practices in countries that already regulate voluntary euthanasia.

“This discussion in our country and in our society did not begin today, but this is the first occasion that society will have a set of principles, crtiterias and safeguards that provide a serious framework for an informed and mature consultation,” she said.

Buttigieg also insisted that old age, disability or mental health conditions can never be considered valid ground for requesting assisted voluntary dying.

When asked whether people with neurodegenerative diseases should be given a period of more than six months, Buttigieg said the government is willing to listen to every single opinion, both in favor and against certain scenarios, including this one.

“This is a consultation process and that is why we have proposed several safeguards and proposals which are put forward for consultation.” she said.

Psychiatrist Peter Muscat, who was on the committee board for the proposals, said he agrees with this, and explained that the consultation is open to the public so that a better plan can be formulated.