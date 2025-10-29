Marsaskala Resident’s Network opposes proposed fast ferry terminal

The Marsaskala Residents’ Network has called for a press conference on Saturday, by which will express their strong opposition against the fast ferry terminal project proposed in Marsaskala Bay.

"The project led by Infrastructure Malta has threatened to transform one of the few remaining open spaces in the locality into a commercial and transport hub", they said.

The application also proposes the construction of an access ramp in an area currently occupied by a dilapidated quay below the promenade. No land reclamation is being proposed, and the ferry landing is limited to an area of 375sq.m along the coastline presently characterised by a row of arches and a concrete platform.

The MRN is set to outline its position and call for an immediate suspension of all related works and permits granted until extensive environmental, social, and archaeological studies are carried out.

Residents have also demonstrated their deep concern about the lack of transparency, environmental risk to Posidonia Oceanica meadows, potential archaeological damages, and the negative impact on swimmers and fishers.

The organisation will be presenting a detailed position during a press conference on 1 November.

Many NGO’s and resident groups have shown solidarity and endorsed this press conference. The NGOs include; Flimkien ghal Ambjent Ahjar, Din L-Art Helwa, BirdLife Malta, Ramblers’ Association of Malta, Nature Trust - FEE Malta, Friends Of the Earth Malta, Moviment Graffitti, Momentum, Il-Kollettiv, Azzjoni Tuna Artna Lura (ATAL), Sliema Residents Association, ResidentiBeltin, and Għaqda Storja Kultura Birżebbuġa.