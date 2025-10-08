Marsaskala quay eyed for new ferry landing

Infrastructure Malta has presented a planning application for the construction of a ferry landing waiting area in Marsaskala.

The application also proposes the construction of an access ramp in an area currently occupied by a dilapidated quay below the promenade.

No land reclamation is being proposed, and the ferry landing is limited to an area of 375sq.m along the coastline presently characterised by a row of arches and a concrete platform.

However, another application presented concurrently envisages dredging 5,189sq.m of seabed in the area near the main breakwater arm. Plans envisage levelling the seabed to a depth of four metres across most of this area. The dredging is needed to ensure that the water is deep enough and safe for the ferry to operate.

The government has recently announced an €18 million regeneration plan promising major upgrades to the promenade, public spaces, and a new fast-ferry service to Valletta.

Transport Minister Chris Bonett insisted the ferry project is not linked to any marina plans and will not affect any swimming zone.

The government has also presented the results of a survey conducted by statistician Vincent Marmara, showing that 59% of respondents supported the proposed fast ferry linking Marsaskala directly to Valletta.

Government projections suggest the service will reduce 21,900 car trips a year. A circular bus is also being proposed linking the ferry landing to the rest of Marsaskala.

The ferry landing is being proposed in the same area where a water polo club, restaurant, and clubhouse were proposed on 2,300sq.m of reclaimed seabed in 2017. The permit approved in 2020 was later revoked by the law courts, after it was found to be in breach of the local plan.

The Marsaskala Residents Network, which alongside Moviment Graffitti had successfully opposed a yacht marina in the same area in 2021, has voiced concern over government plans for a ferry terminal, raising fears of environmental degradation, increased traffic, and unchecked commercialisation in the seaside town.

The group has also proposed a shuttle service between Marsaskala and the Bormla ferry terminal to align with ferry schedule.

Although not an officially designated swimming zone, the area along the dilapidated quay and near the breakwater — beneath the promenade— is frequented by bathers during summer.