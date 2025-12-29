Campaigners release interactive map showing significance of Manoel Island

The Manoel Island: Post Għalina campaign has published an interactive map boasting the island’s cultural, historical and environmental features.

The interactive map is the result of a series of workshops organised by the campaign, which invited members of the public to contribute to discussions on the values that should guide the development of a public park on the island.

According to the campaign, the map documents tangible and intangible assets linked to Manoel Island and was developed through expert consultation and engagement with residents.

Earlier this year, the campaign successfully called for the renegotiation of a 99-year lease between the government and MIDI, calling for Manoel Island to be returned to the public as a park.

The map categorises the island’s features into archaeological and built heritage, terrestrial and marine biodiversity, and social elements such as collective memories associated with specific locations on the island.

The campaign said this approach aims to highlight the island’s layered history, ecological richness and social significance.

Members of the public are being encouraged to explore the map to learn more about Manoel Island’s centuries-old heritage, its ecosystems and its role in the collective memory of communities around Marsamxett Harbour.

The activists said any future transformation of Manoel Island should respect and build upon its existing natural and cultural assets, ensuring conservation and public enjoyment in harmony for future generations.