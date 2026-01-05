PN decries government failure to provide HIV-preventing medicine

The Nationalist Party has criticised government over what it described as failures in the provision of PrEP, warning that expired stocks and delays are undermining HIV prevention.

PrEP stands for pre-exposure prophylaxis and is a pill taken before sex to protect the person from HIV infection.

In a statement, the PN said government has failed to deliver on its pledge to introduce free PrEP medicine and has now allowed existing stocks of the medication to expire without arranging replacements.

As a result, the party said, people are currently unable to access the HIV prevention pill either free of charge or through payment from public health services. The opposition also warned that a lack of adequate medication could have negative consequences for people at risk.

The PN described the situation as a serious public health concern, particularly at a time when Malta records one of the highest HIV transmission rates in Europe. The party said delays in providing access to PrEP risk worsening transmission rates and placing additional pressure on the healthcare system.

According to the PN, it has been raising concerns about access to PrEP for several years.

In its statement, the PN expressed solidarity with those affected by the shortage and thanked organisations working in the fields of HIV prevention and sexual health for their efforts.

Last year, the GU Clinic issued prescriptions for 457 patients who needed PrEp medication.

Government had promised to include PrEP and PEP medication for free on the national health service formulary but is still in the process of doing so despite having announced the decision in December 2024.

Meanwhile, the health minister confirmed that 721 people are currently living with HIV in Malta. He also said 125 new HIV cases were diagnosed up to 28 November 2025.