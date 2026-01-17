Assoċjazzjoni Wirt il-Kalkara welcomes Fort San Salvatore handover plan
Assoċjazzjoni Wirt il-Kalkara said it remains willing to collaborate with government and relevant authorities, should its contribution be requested
Assoċjazzjoni Wirt il-Kalkara has welcomed government’s announcement that it intends to reassume control of and restore Fort Salvatore.
The announcement was made on Friday by Prime Minister Robert Abela, who said the decision was taken in response to widespread public concern about the future of the historic fort.
The association described the announcement as a milestone in efforts to safeguard one of Kalkara’s most important monuments. Fort Salvatore, it noted, has suffered years of abandonment and neglect, raising fears that the structure could be irreversibly lost.
Over the past several years, Assoċjazzjoni Wirt il-Kalkara has drawn attention to the fort’s deteriorating condition.
The association has also proposed alternative uses for the site that would respect its historical and cultural significance.
The association views the planned reassumption of the site from private ownership as a step towards the development of a long-term strategy based on sustainable and appropriate use. It has called for a professional restoration.
Assoċjazzjoni Wirt il-Kalkara said it remains willing to collaborate with government and relevant authorities, should its contribution be requested.