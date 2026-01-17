Assoċjazzjoni Wirt il-Kalkara welcomes Fort San Salvatore handover plan

Assoċjazzjoni Wirt il-Kalkara has welcomed government’s announcement that it intends to reassume control of and restore Fort Salvatore.

The announcement was made on Friday by Prime Minister Robert Abela, who said the decision was taken in response to widespread public concern about the future of the historic fort.

The association described the announcement as a milestone in efforts to safeguard one of Kalkara’s most important monuments. Fort Salvatore, it noted, has suffered years of abandonment and neglect, raising fears that the structure could be irreversibly lost.