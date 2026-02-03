menu

Public consultation on Għar Lapsi regeneration launched

matthew_farrugia
3 February 2026, 8:51am
by Matthew Farrugia
1 min read
(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
A public consultation on how Għar Lapsi should be regenerated has been launched.

This comes after the site was battered by massive waves during Storm Harry, as a big chunk of rock broke off onto an area where swimmers gather on Monday.

MaltaToday visited the site one day after the storm, as many were in disbelief at the state of their favourite relaxation spot.

In a Facebook post, Infrastructure Minister Chris Bonett said that the area has been closed off as some parts remain unstable and are dangerous.

Bonett stated a study on the state of the rocks is underway, as he announced the public consultation on Għar Lapsi’s regeneration.

