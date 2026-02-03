Women’s lobby calls for cross-party discussion abortion decriminalisation

The Malta Women’s Lobby has called for a national, cross-party discussion on decriminalising abortion, arguing criminal sanctions against women are neither humane nor effective and risk causing further harm.

In a statement, the MWL said it recognises that many people in Malta hold deep convictions about protecting life.

While acknowledging and respecting those values, the lobby said it remains closely aware of the realities faced by women who find themselves in unexpected or crisis pregnancies, and of the distress and long-term consequences such situations can have on their lives.

“For this reason, as a lobby, we advocate for compassion rather than throwing the first stone,” the MWL said.

The lobby stressed it is possible to be morally opposed to abortion and committed to protecting life, while also accepting that criminal penalties for women are not an appropriate response once an abortion has occurred.

It said this position does not require endorsing abortion, but instead focuses on reducing harm and prioritising support and prevention in complex personal and healthcare situations.

The MWL referred to recent comments by Opposition leader Alex Borg, who suggested that the question of whether a woman should face imprisonment ought to be assessed on a case-by-case basis. The lobby warned that relying on discretionary leniency could lead to unequal outcomes and uncertainty for women, families and professionals involved.

It also cited remarks by Prime Minister Robert Abela, who suggested that harm could be reduced through measures such as conditional discharges or suspended sentences. While acknowledging imprisonment might be avoided under such approaches, the MWL said the prospect of criminal proceedings itself can be deeply distressing.

“Court proceedings can bring fear, harm and lasting personal consequences, particularly for women already navigating a difficult situation,” the lobby said.

Instead, the MWL called for a response centred on support rather than punishment, describing this as both more humane and more effective than criminal sanctions. It argued that laws cannot eliminate abortion and that fear of prosecution often drives women into secrecy, making it harder for them to seek timely medical advice, counselling or aftercare.

The lobby said support should be central, ensuring that anyone experiencing a medical emergency related to a termination can seek hospital care immediately and without fear. It also called for compassionate, confidential and non-judgemental counselling to be available for those who need it.

For these reasons, the MWL urged the creation of a broad, cross-party forum to discuss the decriminalisation of abortion in a respectful and transparent manner. Such a platform, it said, should bring together medical, legal, ethical and social expertise, with the aim of pursuing solutions that uphold human dignity and strengthen support for women and families.