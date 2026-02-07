Vehicles with red number plates can be used earlier on Fridays
Transport Minister Chris Bonett says the new measure will come into effect next week
Vehicle owners with red licence plates will now be permitted to use their vehicles from Friday morning instead of Friday evening.
In a Facebook post, Bonett said the change followed a suggestion made to him by a man named Joseph, who had raised the issue with the minister.
He explained that many mechanics aren’t open on Saturdays, making it difficult for owners of red-plated vehicles to carry out repairs or maintenance. Allowing these vehicles on the road from 7am on Fridays, rather than from 6pm, would give owners more flexibility to access mechanics,
Bonett said the new measure will come into effect next week.
Until now, vehicles and motorcycles bearing red licence plates were only allowed on the road on Friday evenings, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, and were required to be kept in a garage during weekdays.