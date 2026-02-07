Government in talks with AUM over 'private water space'

Government is in talks with the American University of Malta (AUM) to prevent boaters from leaving the “private water space” in front of the Bormla campus.

On Friday, boaters docked in front of the AUM campus were told that they must remove their vessels by 28 February.

Momentum said that this is the result of a 2015 agreement which granted AUM extensive rights over the shoreline and the airspace above it.

Speaking to boaters on Friday, Parliamentary Secretary Glenn Bedingfield stated that the notice will not be enforced and that the boaters may leave their vessels in place.

He said that government is in talks with AUM, adding he is “confident that a deal will be reached so no one loses anything.”