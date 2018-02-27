Minister asked bizarre question on number of photocopies made since 2013

yannick_pace
27 February 2018, 6:44pm
by Yannick Pace
The minister said he could not understand the utility of the question
Opposition MP David Stellini this evening requested a bizarre piece of information from Foreign affairs minister Carmelo Abela, when he asked him to tell the House how many photocopies had been made in Maltese embassies abroad.

“Can the minister state the number of photocopies made from each photocopier in embassies/high commissions/permanent representatives since March 2013,” asked Stellini.

The request was not accepted by the minister.

“I cannot understand the utility of gathering this information, especially when one considers the resources needed to so and the fact that they could be used in other ways.”

Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
