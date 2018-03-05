Nickie Vella de Fremaux: to fuss or not to fuss?

It has been a harsh flu season this year and Nickie de Fremaux is one of those to have been struck down by the bug.

Unable to recover after five weeks of flu, the Opposition leader’s wife took to Facebook to vent her frustration, complete with crying emojis.

The get well soon messages followed beneath the post, including advice from friends to get some rest. Another friend urged Vella de Fremaux to be patient until she is completely fit.

Another friend suggested taking "loads of ginger and vitamins", while another said she will be praying for her.

But Labour MP Manuel Mallia dropped in on the thread with some cheeky encouragement and a jibe.

But if you thought Mallia’s “what’s the fuss?” was in bad taste, de Fremaux herself liked the post with a laughing emoji. It transpires that the two worked together as lawyers in the past.