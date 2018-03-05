Nickie Vella de Fremaux: to fuss or not to fuss?

The Opposition leader’s wife Nickie de Fremaux has been struck down by the flu for the past five weeks but this is what happens when she vents her frustration on Facebook

maltatoday
5 March 2018, 4:09pm
by Staff Reporter
The flu has got Nickie Vella de Fremaux
It has been a harsh flu season this year and Nickie de Fremaux is one of those to have been struck down by the bug.

Unable to recover after five weeks of flu, the Opposition leader’s wife took to Facebook to vent her frustration, complete with crying emojis.

The Facebook rant
The Facebook rant

The get well soon messages followed beneath the post, including advice from friends to get some rest. Another friend urged Vella de Fremaux to be patient until she is completely fit.

Another friend suggested taking "loads of ginger and vitamins", while another said she will be praying for her.

But Labour MP Manuel Mallia dropped in on the thread with some cheeky encouragement and a jibe.

The friendly exchange
The friendly exchange

But if you thought Mallia’s “what’s the fuss?” was in bad taste, de Fremaux herself liked the post with a laughing emoji. It transpires that the two worked together as lawyers in the past.

